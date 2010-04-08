Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 12:08 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

New Local Web Site Streamlines Activities Planning for Families

Kidzmet.com helps parents search and compare classes, among other features

By Jen Lilienstein | April 8, 2010 | 1:18 p.m.

Kidzmet.com, a new Web site for children’s extracurricular activities, has just launched in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

As an added incentive for local parents to try the new service, Kidzmet will randomly draw the names of five parents from its member database on May 1. (Limit one entry per family. Multiple family entries will be disqualified.) The winners will receive a $50 Target gift card to spend on extracurricular “accessories” — and if they have 10 families in their Kidzmet social networks at that time, they’ll receive an additional $50 gas card.

Kidzmet gives busy parents the ability to search and compare classes by distance, age, interest, day of week, time of day, as well as rating and price per class.

“I knew there was a wealth of great local kids’ activities out there that I didn’t know existed,” Kidzmet founder Jen Lilienstein said, “but even I was surprised by just how many there were.”

Kidzmet also has class selection advice and ideas, including a personality quiz that will help parents identify new activities for their children that they hadn’t previously considered. And Kidzmet’s class reviews aren’t limited to a single rating scale — instead, member parents rate programs on age appropriateness, curriculum and teacher so that parents get a complete picture of a class before enrolling.

Kidzmet offers a variety of additional benefits to member families — all for free — including one-click emails to local enrichment providers, carpool scheduling, homepage suggestions of nearby activities that are a good fit for their children, penciling tentative classes on calendar, and viewing friends in their Kidzmet social network that are considering or enrolled in a class.

Some providers even allow for online enrollments through Kidzmet so that parents can enroll in classes when it’s convenient for them. As an added benefit, parents can sync their Kidzmet calendars to their primary online calendars so that they make sure to stay on top of last-minute game location changes, class details, etc.

Basic listings are free to enrichment providers so Kidzmet can showcase the breadth of classes locally available to families from programs large and small.

Click here for more information.

— Jen Lilienstein is the founder of Kidzmet.com.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 