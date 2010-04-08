New Local Web Site Streamlines Activities Planning for Families

Kidzmet.com, a new Web site for children’s extracurricular activities, has just launched in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

As an added incentive for local parents to try the new service, Kidzmet will randomly draw the names of five parents from its member database on May 1. (Limit one entry per family. Multiple family entries will be disqualified.) The winners will receive a $50 Target gift card to spend on extracurricular “accessories” — and if they have 10 families in their Kidzmet social networks at that time, they’ll receive an additional $50 gas card.

Kidzmet gives busy parents the ability to search and compare classes by distance, age, interest, day of week, time of day, as well as rating and price per class.

“I knew there was a wealth of great local kids’ activities out there that I didn’t know existed,” Kidzmet founder Jen Lilienstein said, “but even I was surprised by just how many there were.”

Kidzmet also has class selection advice and ideas, including a personality quiz that will help parents identify new activities for their children that they hadn’t previously considered. And Kidzmet’s class reviews aren’t limited to a single rating scale — instead, member parents rate programs on age appropriateness, curriculum and teacher so that parents get a complete picture of a class before enrolling.

Kidzmet offers a variety of additional benefits to member families — all for free — including one-click emails to local enrichment providers, carpool scheduling, homepage suggestions of nearby activities that are a good fit for their children, penciling tentative classes on calendar, and viewing friends in their Kidzmet social network that are considering or enrolled in a class.

Some providers even allow for online enrollments through Kidzmet so that parents can enroll in classes when it’s convenient for them. As an added benefit, parents can sync their Kidzmet calendars to their primary online calendars so that they make sure to stay on top of last-minute game location changes, class details, etc.

Basic listings are free to enrichment providers so Kidzmet can showcase the breadth of classes locally available to families from programs large and small.

— Jen Lilienstein is the founder of Kidzmet.com.