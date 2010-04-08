Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:59 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 

On-Ramp to Close for Cathedral Oaks Bridge Project

Temporary closures next week will be followed by full closure for up to six weeks

By Rosemarie Gaglione | April 8, 2010 | 8:52 p.m.

As work on Goleta’s Cathedral Oaks Bridge Replacement Project progresses, motorists will experience highway on-ramp closures during the coming weeks.

In order to construct the new southbound on-ramp at the project site, the existing ramp will be closed in two phases. There will be temporary closures from Monday to Thursday next week as needed.

Then, beginning April 19, the southbound on-ramp will be completely closed for four to six weeks. The original estimate was for a five- to seven-week closure, but the contractor has been able to shorten that length of time by scheduling some of the work during next week’s temporary closures.

The closure may increase delays at the Storke/Glen Annie interchange, so drivers may want to allow a little extra time to get through that area, especially during the morning rush.

All work is proceeding on schedule. Construction of a “hook” detour on Hollister Avenue in western Goleta has been completed, and will remain in place for four to six months. The new intersection is part of the Cathedral Oaks Bridge Replacement Project, which will construct a new overcrossing on a new alignment with Cathedral Oaks Road to replace the existing overcrossing at Winchester Canyon Road.

Residents are advised to use caution in construction zones and to follow the directions given by flaggers.

— Rosemarie Gaglione is a capital improvement program manager for the city of Goleta.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 