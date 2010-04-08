On-Ramp to Close for Cathedral Oaks Bridge Project

Temporary closures next week will be followed by full closure for up to six weeks

As work on Goleta’s Cathedral Oaks Bridge Replacement Project progresses, motorists will experience highway on-ramp closures during the coming weeks.

In order to construct the new southbound on-ramp at the project site, the existing ramp will be closed in two phases. There will be temporary closures from Monday to Thursday next week as needed.

Then, beginning April 19, the southbound on-ramp will be completely closed for four to six weeks. The original estimate was for a five- to seven-week closure, but the contractor has been able to shorten that length of time by scheduling some of the work during next week’s temporary closures.

The closure may increase delays at the Storke/Glen Annie interchange, so drivers may want to allow a little extra time to get through that area, especially during the morning rush.

All work is proceeding on schedule. Construction of a “hook” detour on Hollister Avenue in western Goleta has been completed, and will remain in place for four to six months. The new intersection is part of the Cathedral Oaks Bridge Replacement Project, which will construct a new overcrossing on a new alignment with Cathedral Oaks Road to replace the existing overcrossing at Winchester Canyon Road.

Residents are advised to use caution in construction zones and to follow the directions given by flaggers.

— Rosemarie Gaglione is a capital improvement program manager for the city of Goleta.