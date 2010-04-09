Tensions Run High as SBCC Negotiates with Workshop Parents

Lack of a formal written agreement complicates unresolved legal and financial issues with Starr King, San Marcos, Lou Grant and the Oaks programs

The SBCC Board of Directors met Thursday with a room full of hundreds of concerned parents as several local parent-child workshops, or PCWs — including one that’s been around for almost 60 years — are having to address legal issues that haven’t been dealt with since their inception.

What the state will and won’t pay for was central to the negotiations, but the talks took a decidedly personal tone at several points during the meeting.

Representatives from the four workshops involved — Lou Grant, Oaks, San Marcos and Starr King parent-child workshops — said the programs are a contribution to the community, worth funding but operating at capacity, while SBCC administrators maintained sight of the college’s already dismal bottom line.

Adding to an already bleary budget situation, who is responsible for what is blurred even further because there’s no formal written agreement between the college and the workshops.

The workshops function as independent nonprofits, with parents holding rummage and bake sales to fund lab costs. The parents involved in the workshops are students in a noncredit education class that deals with parenting skills for several hours a week.

According to SBCC documents, the PCWs function as a mix of child-care facility and laboratory.

The workshops have fully tenured professors/directors, whose salaries and benefits are paid for by SBCC — to the tune of more than $400,000 annually.

SBCC administrators have been mulling what to do with the programs for more than a year, and although incidences have emerged throughout the years suggesting a need to clarify the roles of both organizations, the retirement of Oaks director Marilyn Statucki last June provided a window of opportunity to look at the issues.

The Oaks PCW is pressing ahead, trying to get its director position filled as soon as possible, but that won’t happen until some of the other legal issues are ironed out. The bylaws of each organization will have to be changed to be legally accurate, in addition to other steps that will have to be completed before apportionment can go forward.

One of those issues is putting forward a new course outline that will qualify for the most state funding. That decision ultimately will have to come from Sacramento, where the State Chancellor’s Office will have to sign off on the PCW’s new outline, which hasn’t been updated in five years.

Before then, the plan will have to go through SBCC’s curriculum board.

SBCC President Andreea Serban stressed that the school values the workshops and that she wants the partnerships to continue, but she said the way the workshops are structured isn’t an appropriate use of the college’s money.

“Trying to understand 50 years of practice is always a challenge,” she said, adding that the board felt it was close to an agreement with the workshops.

But agreement seemed a long way off as speakers from the workshops stepped up.

Statucki, who worked with Oaks PCW for 30 years, spoke on behalf of the workshop. “Instructor positions are big jobs,” she said, adding that they put in far more than 40 hours a week.

Each workshop is also a licensed day-care facility, and the directors of the program take on those responsibilities, in addition to leading the lectures.

If the pay was reduced and the college was unable to fully fund the positions, it could affect the quality of the workshops, and additional fees could price some parents out of the market for the spaces, she said.

“We’ve scrimped, we’ve saved, we’ve sold cupcakes on the corner to make this program accessible to every parent,” Statucki said.

Attorney Michel Schley, who is representing the workshops, acknowledged there were issues that needed to be addressed. Still, he argued that SBCC is getting more out of the program than it’s giving, a statement that elicited nods from parents across the room.

Serban took issue with Schley’s statements about what the State Chancellor’s Office had said about aligning the curriculum so that it would qualify for apportionment.

“We have spent a lot of time on this,” she said. “We are not going to get creative with the curriculum to fund something that is not appropriate.”

Starr King parent Lisa Bass said the groups collectively raise $350,000 annually to fund the cost of the labs. Several workshop representatives also said they would be willing to make up the difference between the negotiated salaries and what the state will pay.

All of the negotiations are even more urgent because the current Oaks teacher’s term will be up in June, and until the course outlines are approved, SBCC won’t know how much it will be reimbursed.

“It’s a money issue,” said board member Luis Villegas, who then issued a statement that drew a standing ovation from the parents. “But ultimately, we have to talk about not only what the college can afford but what is best for the community.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .