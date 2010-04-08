UCSB Calling All Gauchos to Weekend Reunion

Highlights for April 23-25 will include alumni awards, Hall of Fame inductions and the Gaucho Gallop

UCSB invites all Gauchos, especially the Central Coast community, to the fourth annual All Gaucho Reunion to be held April 23-25.

The event-packed weekend is designed to celebrate the Gaucho spirit and all those who contribute to the excellence of UCSB — from students, faculty and staff to the community.

All Gaucho Reunion events will include several traditional reunions, sports events, group reunions and campus tours.

Click here for more information or to register for All Gaucho Reunion events.

Golden Gaucho Reunion events will spotlight alumni from the classes of 1955-65. The Environmental Studies program will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a slate of events, including a symposium.

In addition, the Alumni Association Awards Banquet on April 23 will honor Virgil Elings, a former UCSB professor of physics who co-founded Digital Instruments; philanthropist Betty Elings Wells; UCSB professor and artist Hank Pitcher, class of 1971; UCSB Foundation trustee Lynn Reitnouer, class of 1955; and former director of admissions Bill Villa, class of ‘69, for their work and service to the university. The Athletics Department will induct eight members into its Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame on April 24.

Other events include the Alumni Vintners Tasting, the Recreational Sports Hall of Fame induction, and a host of lectures and talks by accomplished alumni.

Athletics and Recreation puts action into the weekend with alumni events in soccer, tennis, softball and rugby. Runners can help support the UCSB Alumni Association Scholarship Fund by entering the Gaucho Gallop Benefit Race, with a course going along the lagoon and past UCSB landmarks.