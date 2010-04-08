UCSB Seminar to Look Ahead at County’s Economic Prospects

A half-day of presentations are planned for April 22 at The Granada

The prospects for Santa Barbara County’s economy in the year ahead will be the topic of a special half-day seminar to be presented by the UCSB Economic Forecast Project on April 22 at The Granada, 1216 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Registration and breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. The program will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 11 a.m.

The UCSB Economic Forecast Project is a research unit that provides regional, state and national economic data, analysis and forecasts.

The April 22 program will include presentations by these featured speakers:

» Dan Walters, syndicated newspaper columnist: “State of the State”

» Chris Thornberg, founding principal, Beacon Economics, and chief forecaster for California State Controller John Chiang: “The U.S. and California Economies”

» Brad Kemp, director of regional research, Beacon Economics: “Santa Barbara County Forecast”

» Peter Rupert, professor and vice chair of economics at UCSB: “Housing, Jobs, and Economic Policy”

Admission to the seminar is $175 per person until April 16 and $200 per person after that date. The registration fee includes a copy of “The 2010 Santa Barbara County Economic Outlook” publication.

To register or for information, click here, call 805.965.3023 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .