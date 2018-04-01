Capps Issues Statement on Potential Government Shutdown

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, issued the following statement Friday about the ongoing budget negotiations and potential federal government shutdown.

“I am deeply disappointed that negotiations to finish the budget for this fiscal year have not yet yielded an agreement to keep the government open. There is absolutely no reason for a government shutdown as Congress has already enacted historic cuts to the 2011 budget, and during the most recent talks the negotiators have not been that far apart. What’s more, Democrats in the House have offered four times to bring up a bill to fund the government at the current level of cuts for one week to keep the government open while budget negotiations are finalized.

“In fact, the $50 billion in cuts already enacted along with the level of remaining cuts put on the table by the president exceeds what Speaker (John) Boehner initially announced as his goal. But the Republican leadership seems unable to resist the demands of the most extreme elements of its party and work toward a sensible compromise with the president. It’s past time for them to put the interests of everyday Americans over their narrow ideological goals and agree to a good-faith compromise for the sake of the country and our economy.

“The innocent victims of the shutdown are the American people. Among the many consequences, a shutdown could delay benefits for veterans and seniors. It will result in the closing of national parks and forests, a cessation in the approval of new SBA loans, and a halt to tax refunds and halt a host of important consumer protection actions. All of this is unnecessary, will harm the American people, likely increase costs to taxpayers and could put the brakes on our fledgling economic recovery.

“In addition to continuing my regular work on the challenges facing our country, I will keep working to get this disagreement solved and keep all sides negotiating until we’ve reached a solution. I will also work to minimize any disruption that a shutdown would cause the people of the South and Central Coasts. As always, I encourage all of my constituents to keep in touch with me. If they need information or help with a problem caused by the shutdown, they should contact one of my district offices or my office in Washington. My staff and I are ready to offer any assistance we can.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.