Girl Scout Cookies Sweeten the Ride for Easy Lift’s Passengers

The organization hands out $600 worth of treats to its frail-elderly and disabled riders

Nine-year-old Morgan Fell of Troop 50382 was a lucky Girl Scout this year, with Easy Lift Transportation purchasing $600 worth of Girls Scout cookies from her.

Fell said the proceeds would be used to help carry out her service project for the year as well as help fund many fun activities.

Girl Scouts depend on cookie proceeds to fund programs that help them develop essential life skills such as financial literacy, money management, business ethics and customer service skills.

Fell said she feels like she is doing a good deed because her cookies are going out to the frail-elderly and disabled passengers of Easy Lift Transportation.

On Friday, every passenger riding with Easy Lift had the difficult decision of choosing to take home Thin Mints, Samoas, Lemonades, Trefoils or Peanut Butter Patties.

This is the fourth spring that Easy Lift Transportation has shown its appreciation for its passengers by handing out Girl Scout cookies.

“Every year the passengers are gracious and extremely delighted to take home a box of Girl Scout cookies,” Easy Lift driver Geoff Keller said.

— Nicole Campos is a transportation coordinator for Easy Lift Transportation.