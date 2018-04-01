Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 12:35 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Community Center Hosting ‘Taste of Fashion’

Saturday's event will benefit the Senior Center and Northside Optimist Club

By Goleta Valley Community Center | April 8, 2011 | 11:37 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, will hold its fourth annual fashion show fundraiser, Taste of Fashion, this Saturday, April 9.

It’s the Senior Center’s major fundraiser for the year, and this year it’s partnering with the Northside Optimist Club of Santa Barbara, youth programs. All proceeds will benefit both programs.

The senior center serves a wide variety of senior citizens, many of whom are very low income. It provides programs for all seniors, free of charge, including exercise, parties, dance, art, music and recreation. Every year the center throws an extravagant Mardi Gras Ball at a nominal charge. This fashion show is critical to support these activities.

The Santa Barbara Northside Optimists Club draws its members from all walks of life. It is made up of business owners, engineers, human-resources specialists, writers, computer specialists, educators, public safety personnel and actively retired professionals — all with a common bond to support youth and youth activities in the communities.

The club actively supports the Westside Boys & Girls Club, Dos Pueblos Little League and Challenger Little League teams, local youth essay and oratorical contests, Santa Barbara County Fire Safety Trailer Program, Optimists Youth Home and Childhood Cancer Camp just to name a few. They help the youth help themselves and help create a community that is vibrant and healthy.

Saturday’s festivities include hors d’oeuvres from local restaurants at 11 a.m., a silent auction and raffle from 11 a.m. to noon, a luncheon at noon and the fashion show at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are $45 at the door.

