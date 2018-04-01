Paul Mann: Janet Jackson, Up Close and Personal

The 75th anniversary season of the Santa Barbara Bowl will open this weekend with a two-night blockbuster performance by pop legend Janet Jackson.

The first night sold out in record time. At last check, there were a few remaining tickets for Sunday night’s show.

Jackson, who has sold more than 100 million albums since her debut in 1986, is on one of the longest world tours of her career. She was gracious enough to take time out from her hectic schedule to answer a few questions about her new tour and her stop in Santa Barbara.

Paul Mann: Santa Barbara is buzzing with excitement over the announcement that you’ll be performing the opening night concert for the Santa Barbara Bowl’s 2011 season. It also happens to be the 75th anniversary of the historic amphitheater. I believe it will be your first live performance in the city. How was Santa Barbara fortunate enough to be chosen as one of only 35 cities to be on your 2011 world tour?

Janet Jackson: I am so excited to be performing two nights in Santa Barbara. I was in Europe last year when I was thinking about going on tour, and the fans who were staying outside my hotel would keep asking me when I would be going to the city that they lived in. It got me thinking about how I could involve the fans in this tour. I asked the fans to vote on which cities I should consider taking “Number Ones: Up Close and Personal” to. I’m told that my first show is one of the fastest sell-outs in the history of the Bowl, so I had to add another day. It is going to be a lot of fun.

PM: Have you spent much time in Santa Barbara? Any local adventures you would like to share?

JJ: I have not been fortunate enough to spend a lot of time in Santa Barbara. I have friends who live there and look forward to visiting more. I love anywhere that there is water, and Santa Barbara is a beautiful city.

PM: The current “Number Ones: Up Close and Personal” tour is in support of your newest release, Number Ones. Your latest compilation includes 35 of your No. 1 hits. Will your set list for the 35 cities be taken mainly from these 35 songs?

JJ: Yes, it will. I can’t sing all of my No. 1s or we would be there all night, not that I would mind ...

PM: Countless pop stars have cited you as an influence on their musical style. Who has been most instrumental in helping influence your style?

JJ: I have been inspired by Lena Horne, Dorothy Dandridge and so many other women in the industry. Growing up we always listened to all types of music. In one room, you would hear classical music, in another jazz. As kids, we would sing while we were doing our chores — writing music while cleaning the kitchen.

I was inspired by jazz, bossa nova, samba and artists like Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and Sly & The Family Stone. With bossa nova, it’s the rhythms. The mood and tone put me in such a euphoric state. I fell in love with it the first time I listened to it. With jazz, I found the moodiness very sexy. I love the beat of the drums.

PM: You are constantly creating innovative new sounds. For example, “Nasty” exhibited a triple swing beat, “Rhythm Nation” uses sample loops and your vocals ranged from different octaves to rap, “Black Cat” had a heavy metal influence and “All for You” has a disco beat. These are just a few of the innovative techniques you have utilized over the years. How do you manage to constantly reinvent yourself and stay relevant in a pop music culture with such a short attention span?

JJ: I’m inspired by what is going on in my life at the time that I go into the studio. I guess I am always reinventing myself because I get bored. I always need to be creating something new, and I just hope that the fans find something that they can relate to.

PM: You have had a meteoric music career, selling well more than 100 million records worldwide, winning multiple Grammys and countless awards. What keeps you motivated to continue to create material and perform? Do you have any new goals that you look forward to achieving?

JJ: I love what I get to do for a living — acting, performing, recording and now writing. I love to create and have so much more that I want to do in my life and career. I can tell you this, one thing that I would love to do is Broadway. I have a friend who was on Broadway, and he told me it is a completely different discipline. That is something that I would like to experience.

PM: You have written a new book, True You: A Journey to Finding and Loving Yourself. Would you care to share any details about it?

JJ: True You is my first book. It is a self-help book, not an autobiography, but it does have anecdotes from my life. I really hope that the people who read it, especially the kids, learn that they are perfect just as they are, and that they are not alone in their battle for self-esteem. I am very appreciative that the fans have made it a No. 1 New York Times bestseller.

PM: How will your 2011 world tour be different than past tours?

JJ: Well, it will be up close and personal. ... I have always performed in arenas. I was in New York at Radio City Music Hall for a private date, and it was so much fun to be in a venue where I could see all the faces of the audience. When I was on that stage, all I could think about was how much fun it was and that this was how I wanted my next tour to be. It is also the first time that I have only performed songs from my No. 1s, so that has been a lot of fun. This tour is a thank you to the fans who have supported me all these years. It is not about special effects; it’s a love affair between me and the fans.

PM: I have heard that some lucky audience member is going to get a special gift from you during the concert and that you’re going to honor some local community volunteers. Would you like to comment on how they were selected or will be selected?

JJ: Well, the fist person to nominate each city will get an autographed copy of True You and Number Ones as a thank you. It will not be during the concert, but we will be getting it to them.

I am excited to be honoring up to 20 people who are under 20 years old who are doing amazing things to support their communities. Each of these young people and the first person to nominate them will get free tickets to the show, and I will meet them back stage after. I am asking parents, teachers, friends and neighbors to go to JanetJackson.com to make their suggestions. I am learning so much by these kids. They are inspiring.

PM: Is there any special shout-out or message you might have for your adulate fans in Santa Barbara County? Anything else you would like to include?

JJ: I can’t wait to get to Santa Barbara and see all of you. Thank you for all of your support!

