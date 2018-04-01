Gas Prices in Santa Barbara Higher Than National Average

But the area's prices are on par with the state average

Gasoline prices are still on the rise throughout California and the nation.

The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas is $4.175 in Santa Barbara, compared with the $3.727 national average, according to GasBuddy.com. Santa Barbara’s average price of gas is on par with the state average.

A barrel of crude oil is going for $111.67.

The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas was $3.087 this time last year and $3.969 a month ago.

According to GasBuddy.com, residents in Santa Barbara can find the least expensive gas at Educated Car Wash, 3735 State St., at $3.94 a gallon. The next cheapest station is the ARCO at State and Casitas Pass streets at $4.05.

The most expensive station is the Mobil on Glen Annie Road, with gas priced at $4.49 a gallon.

