Tech Brew Mega Mixer on Tap for April 18

Speakers and exhibits will be part of the multidimensional networking event

High technology professionals and enthusiasts will attend Tech Brew Multidimensional Mega Mixer from 4:30 to 9 p.m. April 18 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

The event provides an atmosphere to present innovations and inventions and to celebrate world-helping organizations and individuals, according to an event news release.

The mixer will feature exhibits, educational programs, mini-seminars and expert speakers.

The free event, partially sponsored by Noozhawk, caters to high-technology professionals, entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, community leaders, world-helping nonprofits and students.

Click here to register. For more information, call 805.879.1729 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .