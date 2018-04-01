MarBorg Driver Injured in Truck Rollover on Cathedral Oaks Road at Highway 154

The rig tips while rounding the off-ramp, dumping dirt onto the road and closing a lane of traffic

One lane of Cathedral Oaks Road at Highway 154 in Santa Barbara was closed Friday morning after a rollover accident involving a MarBorg Industries truck.

The truck, hauling dirt, turned from southbound Highway 154 onto Cathedral Oaks Road about 8:45 a.m. and rolled over during the right turn. Its load of dirt spilled onto the center divider.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department public information officer David Sadecki said it will take time for county crews to clear the roadway.

He said the 39-year-old male driver was treated for moderate injuries at the scene by firefighters and then transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

County Fire engines and a ladder truck responded to the scene, as well as the Sheriff’s Department, the California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response. The CHP is investigating the cause of the accident.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.