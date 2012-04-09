Annual Rotary Egg Hunt Fills Baskets of Egg-citement

A sea of children pick Goleta's Girsh Park clean of any hidden eggs and other prize finds

The Annual Rotary Egg Hunt was held Saturday at Girsh Park in Goleta.

It took both Goleta Rotary Clubs (Night and Noontime clubs) many hours of planning the Annual Rotary Egg Hunt, stuffing thousands of eggs with candy, setting up the games and hiding the eggs for the Big Egg Hunt, for the hundreds of children who enjoyed the free event. There were tables with colorful stickers, crayons and ink stamps for bag decorations. Face painters were a favorite of the children, and the line of patient kids waiting their turn, was the proof.

There alo was an egg-rolling contest and three air jumpers to entertain the children. The Easter Bunny was even there to cuddle with kids and take pictures. It was a beautiful sunny morning and the smiles on the children’s faces told the Rotary members how important their community service is.

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road. Guests are always welcome.

Click here for more information about the Rotary Club of Goleta, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.