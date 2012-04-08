Friday, June 15 , 2018, 7:54 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

De la Vina Street Business Burns in Saturday Night Fire

No injuries reported in blaze across from Trader Joe's; damage estimate, cause not yet determined

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo | April 8, 2012 | 4:20 a.m.

A structure fire in a tightly packed cluster of small businesses on upper De la Vina Street had Santa Barbara firefighters scrambling to contain the blaze late Saturday. No injuries were reported.

The fire appeared to have ignited at 3016 De la Vina St., the Santa Barbara Fire Department reported on its Facebook page. DCM Graphics is located at that address.

Fire Capt. Chris Mailes said Sunday that Engine 4 found heavy fire coming from the front of the building, but crews were able to contain the blaze to the business of origin. Adjacent businesses had smoke damage, he said.

Five engines, a ladder truck, one light and air unit, a battaliion chief and an investigator responded to the fire, which was reported by multiple callers at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Mailes said.

The complex of small, single-story businesses is across from Trader Joe’s, 3025 De la Vina St., and backs up to businesses on West Calle Laureles. David Roth Photography, a well-known studio specializing in family, child and corporate photography, is next-door to DCM Graphics and is among several with smoke damage.

A damage estimate was not known Sunday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

