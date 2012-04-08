De la Vina Street Business Burns in Saturday Night Fire

No injuries reported in blaze across from Trader Joe's; damage estimate, cause not yet determined

A structure fire in a tightly packed cluster of small businesses on upper De la Vina Street had Santa Barbara firefighters scrambling to contain the blaze late Saturday. No injuries were reported.

The fire appeared to have ignited at 3016 De la Vina St., the Santa Barbara Fire Department reported on its Facebook page. DCM Graphics is located at that address.

Fire Capt. Chris Mailes said Sunday that Engine 4 found heavy fire coming from the front of the building, but crews were able to contain the blaze to the business of origin. Adjacent businesses had smoke damage, he said.

Five engines, a ladder truck, one light and air unit, a battaliion chief and an investigator responded to the fire, which was reported by multiple callers at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Mailes said.

The complex of small, single-story businesses is across from Trader Joe’s, 3025 De la Vina St., and backs up to businesses on West Calle Laureles. David Roth Photography, a well-known studio specializing in family, child and corporate photography, is next-door to DCM Graphics and is among several with smoke damage.

A damage estimate was not known Sunday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

