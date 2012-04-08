Fun and Fit: Right, Wrong Ways to Do Oblique Ab Crunches

[Noozhawk’s note: This is the seventh in an ongoing series on abs. Click here for the first part. Click here for the second part. Click here for the third part. Click here for the fourth part. Click here for the fifth part. Click here for the sixth part.]

We are asked all the time about working the sides, “muffin top,” “love handles” or waist. So we shall waste no time and show you the wrong and right ways to do an oblique crunch.

And now, a message from your sponsor (the obliques):

» Your external obliques run diagonally, forming a V in front. Imagine you’re putting your hands into a vest or front coat pocket — voila!

» Your internal obliques run at right angles to your external obliques and form an inverted V. Put your hands on your hips with your thumbs in front and fingers behind, pointing down as if putting your hands into back pockets.

For those of you who like the nitty-gritty, oblique-y details, here’s an excellent definition by our colleague Dr. Len Kravitz, who teaches at the University of New Mexico and is way smart!

Now you know the official terms for “I want my waist to be fit and trim, but don’t want to copy any of those lame exercises I see people do in the gym that are destined to hurt their back or neck.”

