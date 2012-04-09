Spring Genealogy Seminar Blooms in Santa Barbara

While trees are budding and blooming all over the South Coast, the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will present its Annual Spring Genealogy Seminar aimed at solving your genealogy mysteries. For those who would like to find the answers to their family history questions, this seminar is a must-attend event.

Called “Solve Your Genealogy Mysteries — Think Like a Detective” and geared to beginners and experts alike, it promises to help researchers discover and organize the hidden clues and evidence hiding in their family tree.

This year’s Annual Spring Seminar takes place on Saturday, April 28, at Goleta Valley Presbyterian Church, 6067 Shirrell Way in Goleta. Doors open at 7:45 a.m. and the program starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

The seminar features Michael John Neill, a nationally known lecturer and creator of “Casefile Clues” who will present four mystery-solving topics, including:

» Elementary My Dear Watson — Problem solving for genealogists utilizing George Pólya’s problem-solving process

» Cold Case File — Learn how to deal with hitting the “brick wall”

» The Unwritten Laws — Learn how to view the unwritten reasons underlying the existence of many commonly used documents

» Using the Crime Board — How to organize your genealogy searches CSI-style.

An additional track focusing on beginning genealogy is also available including “The Investigation Starts Here and Data Detectives — Beginning Computer Knowledge for Genealogists.”

Cost for this fun and exciting seminar is only $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers in advance ($35 and $45, respectively, after April 16). A gourmet, boxed lunch will be available for $10, provided by the renowned SBCC Culinary Department. Make your reservations early!

Click here to register online.

Click here for a calendar of genealogical events. For more information, contact Michael Nellis at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.964.6688.

— Glenn Avolio is public relations chairman of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.