Two Teens Seriously Injured as Handgun Accidentally Discharges

A 35-year-old Santa Maria man who was showing the boys the weapon when it went off was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment

Two teenage boys were seriously injured Sunday when a handgun accidentally discharged as a 35-year-old man was showing it to them, the Santa Maria Police Department reported Sunday.

The incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. at a residence in the 600 block of East Central Avenue, according to police Lt. Dan Ast.

The bullet struck the first boy in the face, causing substantial injuries, then exited and struck the second boy in the neck and lodged in his vertebrate/spinal cord area, also causing significant injuries, Ast said. Both were taken to hospitals out of the area for specialize treatment, Ast said.

Mansa Evans was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony child endangerment, Ast said.

Due to the age of both victims, no identifying information or further details of the incident will be released, Ast said.

