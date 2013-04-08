Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 8:40 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bedroom Under Renovation Sustains Smoke Damage

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | April 8, 2013 | 11:16 p.m.

The Montecito Fire Protection District responded Monday to a home fire at 140 Middle Road.

The resident called for help about 4:30 p.m. after returning home and finding smoke coming from her bedroom, according to fire district spokeswoman Jackie Jenkins.

She said responding crews found the master bedroom filled with smoke.

The room had been undergoing renovation, including wood floor installation, and Jenkins said the smoke originated from rags on the subfloor.

Jenkins said there was no fire damage to the structure, but there was minor smoke damage confined to the bedroom and minimal damage to surrounding equipment.

Four engines, one squad, two command vehicles and 15 firefighters responded to the home. Jenkins said no injuries were reported.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department and the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District assisted in the response.

The fire is under investigation.

