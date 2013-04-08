Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Letter 57) — Rebecca Makes Her Move

Dear Pinky and Spike:

I’ve enjoyed our chats, but I can’t give you my full attention until I’m done with Ralph and Rebecca. They came into these letters because of your indifference, so you’ll have to wait.

Rebecca Makes Her Move

Driven by the fact that she lost all of her former popularity with the group of top executives who found her so interesting after she left Ralph, Rebecca has gone to her friend and adviser, the company’s chief financial officer, for advice on what she could do to “clear herself.” The CFO told her that if she could be “gracious and generous” toward Ralph, he would make sure that word of her attitude change was spread throughout the executive suite.

Rebecca decided to take the advice, but she had to return to the CFO again to find out how one goes about being generous and gracious. His instructions were exact.

It took 10 more lonely nights before she could call Ralph and ask him to meet her for lunch. She told him she heard that the case had been hard on him, which was something she never intended, and that she wanted to apologize. Ralph wasn’t eager to see Rebecca, but she had piqued his curiosity and he agreed to the meeting.

They met for lunch and Rebecca was cordial. After a stumbling apology, she made the proposal the CFO suggested. She began, “Ralph, there is still the matter of support. My lawyer told me that only the judge could decide what the support payments will be. But there is a different way to determine support without a judge and without the lawyers.” Ralph asked her how, and she continued with a script she wrote herself, “You could do it. Listen, you are a good man, and I still have feelings for you.” Then she went back to the CFO’s script. “Ralph, you decide what I should get, and I will accept it. No arguments or complaints or bickering. I’ll take whatever you are willing to give me and, honest to Pete, I’ll be grateful for it.” Then she paid for their lunch — which was unprecedented.

Ralph was dumbfounded. He told her he was flattered and pleased with the proposal. He told her that he wanted to give it serious thought, and he promised to get back to her within three days.

For three days Rebecca couldn’t think of anything else. She wanted to call Ralph to deliver some more lines she had thought of herself, but her CFO friend said no, so she didn’t. But it wasn’t easy. On the third day, Ralph invited Rebecca to lunch. When she and Ralph sat down, she knew in her heart that she should use her own lines before he told her what he would pay for support, but in her head she heard the CFO telling her to leave Ralph alone until he made his proposal.

She also remembered how the CFO shocked and hurt her feelings when he told her that she was far more sarcastic than she realized, and that he had rarely heard her put more than a few sentences together without some sort of derisive twist. He didn’t know if she could say “thank you” without sounding as though she was mocking Ralph, so he was sure that she couldn’t say one additional word without sabotaging herself.

Ralph Responds

Ralph waited until they both ordered, and then he announced what he had decided. “My lawyer has told me that the support award would last for half the duration of the marriage and then it would stop and the court would divest itself of the power to make any further award of support. So the questions are: How much? Will that amount step down over time? And do I get credit for the temporary support I’ve been paying? My lawyer told me that the amount would be less than what I’ve been paying, but she couldn’t say how much less it would be.”

Rebecca didn’t like the clinical way Ralph was describing her future, but she was able to agree with him, saying that her lawyer had told her the same thing.

Ralph continued, “Taking all of that into account, this is what I’m willing to do without a judge telling me that I have to do it. First, I’ll continue to pay what I’ve been paying — $5,241, which is the full amount of temporary support. The reduction of the temporary amount our lawyers expect won’t happen. Second, there will be no reduction over time. Third, I’ll pay for half the length of our marriage, which is 25 months, with no credit for what I’ve already paid.”

Rebecca was both mystified and thrilled. All she could say was, “Oh, Ralph.”

“I’m not done, Rebecca. Did your lawyer explain that, according to law, support stops if you marry and would probably be reduced if you, what they call, ‘cohabit’?”

Rebecca said, “Yes?”

Ralph continued, “I don’t give a damn if you ‘cohabit.’ You have the rest of your life to live, and I feel that who you decide to live with — if anyone — is a lucky guy and he’s none of my business. So that won’t be grounds for reduction …”

Again Rebecca exclaimed, “Oh, Ralph.”

“I’m not done. There’s one more thing. I asked my lawyer, and she said that it was something that the judge couldn’t order. It’s about remarriage.”

Rebecca worried that he was going to add some sort of a condition that would spoil the whole thing. “What?”

Ralph finished, “If you remarry before support ends, I’ll give you a signing bonus equal to half the amount of the support I will no longer have to pay.”

That was it, although Ralph had to explain the “signing bonus” in several different ways before Rebecca understood that it was a good thing. When she understood, she looked at Ralph and said, “Thank you,” and not one word more.

In the next letter I’ll describe the final resting places for both Rebecca and Ralph. I’ll also describe how a factor completely unrelated to what we’ve been treating as the “divorce process” might have been something Rebecca should have treated as more important than the money she was able to get from Ralph.

Your friend,

Bucky

