Free Screenings Available at Saturday’s Cancer Prevention Fair in Santa Barbara

Free cancer screenings and prevention education will be offered at the Cancer Prevention Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 4 at the Eastside Neighborhood Clinic, 915 Milpas St. in Santa Barbara.

Cottage Health System, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic and Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics are teaming up with other organizations to provide this community health event.

Free cancer screenings available:

» Skin cancer screening (for ages 20-plus)

» Visual oral cancer screening (for ages 30-plus)

» Clinical breast exam (for ages 40-plus)

» Colon cancer at-home screening kits (for ages 50 to 75)

Cancer prevention information topics will include:

» Healthy eating information and tips

» Exercise information and demonstrations

» HPV vaccine and cervical cancer

» Hereditary family cancer risk

» Prostate cancer

» Ovarian cancer

» Skin cancer

» How and why to stop using tobacco

Future appointments for those who qualify:



» Colonoscopies

» Women’s preventive exams (may include mammogram screenings)

» Genetic counseling

This event is designed primarily for those who do not otherwise have access to medical services. Information will be available in English and Spanish.

No appointment necessary. For more information, call toll free 855.CHS.WELL.

— Coleen McBride is the development/marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.