Community Donations Needed for Building New Chicken Coop at Fairview Gardens

Did you know that chickens experience REM (rapid eye movement) sleep? At Fairview Gardens, they dream of a new coop!

Leadership Santa Barbara County is building a chicken coop for the Fairview Gardens educational farm and needs your support.

Fairview Gardens is community-supported agriculture in Goleta, and it teaches visitors about the land and crops as well as about animals. Its chicken coop is an essential part of its educational programs.

The current chicken coop houses 75 chickens, but its popularity demands growth. Leadership Santa Barbara County is working with Fairview Gardens to build a larger chicken coop, one that will better serve both the children and their feathered friends.

This year’s Leadership class has committed to designing and building the new and improved chicken coop, but needs help with raising the funds for this worthwhile endeavor. This project will benefit the 15,000 students who visit Fairview Gardens each year.

Designers are unwilling to compromise on the quality of the chicken coop; it is to have a section for nesting boxes as well as a section for roosting. The design also allows for the children to go inside seeing firsthand how chickens lay eggs! The coop will also include removal trays from under the coop to facilitate sanitation measures; on the outside of the coop there will be posters to further the children’s education.

The goal is to raise $4,500 by April 12, and the fund is a third of the way there. Funds already raised come from Leadership members who believe in the value of this project, and they invite support from community members to participate in this effort. Leadership Santa Barbara and Fairview Gardens still need another $3,000 to make this dream a reality. Donations will go toward building supplies such as paint, lumber, nails and chicken wire, as well as nesting boxes, fresh hay and a separate feed storage area.

The grand unveiling of the finished chicken coop will take place May 10 at Fairview Gardens, 598 N. Goleta Ave., and everyone is welcome to attend. Should you like to donate to this project, you may do so on the Fairview Gardens website by clicking here or on the Leadership Santa Barbara County website by clicking here.

Fairview Gardens is a nonprofit educational farm in Goleta. Leadership Santa Barbara County is a community-based development program that centers on local issues and community service.

— Kristin Boehm represents Leadership Santa Barbara County.