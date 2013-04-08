Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 8:57 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Junior League of Santa Barbara Hosting ‘The Giving Tree’-Themed Literacy Gala

By Kelly Cornell-Weichbrod for the Junior League of Santa Barbara | April 8, 2013 | 5:08 p.m.

On Saturday, April 20, the Junior League of Santa Barbara will host the Sixth Annual Literacy Gala, The Giving Tree, starting at 5 p.m. at the Four Seasons Biltmore Coral Casino.

This year’s theme is the beloved children’s book The Giving Tree by author and poet Shel Silverstein. Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour, live music, silent and live auctions, as well as dinner and dancing.

The event benefits the Junior League of Santa Barbara and its efforts to improve youth literacy in the community. Tickets start at $140 and are available at the Junior League of Santa Barbara’s website by clicking here or 805.963.2704. Formal attire is suggested.

This event will also honor the Junior League of Santa Barbara’s 2013 Woman of the Year, who is recognized for her achievements in alignment with the JLSB’s mission to promote volunteerism, develop the potential of women and improve youth literacy. The JLSB is proud to announce that the 2013 Woman of the Year is Amber Ortiz.

Ortiz is being honored for her community involvement, which includes volunteering at Franklin Elementary School as a mentor through United Way’s Fun in the Sun program for local low-income at- risk youth; serving as co-chair of United Way’s Young Leaders Society and Leadership Circle; and her volunteer work with the Domestic Violence Shelter.

Generous sponsors for the Sixth Annual Literacy Gala The Giving Tree are Lindsey Communications, Deckers Outdoor Corp., Alegria By Design, Rabobank, Radius Group Commercial Real Estate, Select Staffing, Cox Communications, Van Atta Associates, Inc./Blackbird Architects, The Garage of Santa Barbara, Ambient Event Design, the Village Gardener, Mitch Stark of Prudential California Realty, Blue Star Parking, Wells Fargo, Oreana Winery, United Way of Santa Barbara, Peju Winery, Snowden Vineyards, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co. LLP.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is an international nonprofit organization of 155,000 women that provides services through trained volunteers at a local level, and strives to make lasting positive change in their communities. The Junior League of Santa Barbara undertakes projects that are relevant to community, with a focus on promoting youth literacy.

Chartered in 1924, JLSB has a local history rich with projects that have changed the lives of many of our community members, from the Sexual Assault Response Team Cottage at Cottage Hospital, bone marrow and blood drives, Eastside Library renovation, to the current collaboration with the Central Library to renovate the children’s wing. The Junior League of Santa Barbara is a member organization of the Association of Junior Leagues International Inc.

For more information about the JLSB, call 805.963.2704 or click here, or call JLSB President Cam Gittler at 805.451.5476.

— Kelly Cornell-Weichbrod is the communications chair for the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

