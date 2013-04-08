Karma Chow’s Melissa Costello to Lead Vegan Cooking Demonstration

A cooking demonstration and book signing is planned for 2 p.m. April 13 at Yoga Soup, 28 Parker Way in Santa Barbara, featuring South Coast-based culinary nutritionist Melissa Costello, founder of Karma Chow.

Costello will make euphoria nuggets, banana chia pudding and cashew crème parfait.

She will also sign copies of The Karma Chow Ultimate Cookbook, which contains more than 125 plant-based, vegan recipes.

The audience will learn how to make delicious, simple and raw vegan desserts to please even the pickiest of guests.

Admission is $20 in advance or $25 at the door, which includes samples and recipes. A 20 percent discount will be applied to the purchase of The Karma Chow Ultimate Cookbook, with pre-registration online by clicking here.

Costello, who also is a speaker and wellness coach, is creator of the “30-Day Vital Life Cleanse” and other healthy online programs.

Click here for more information.

