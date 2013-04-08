Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 9:01 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Marketing Strategist Taylor Reaume to Speak at Santa Barbara Business Expo

By Santa Barbara Business Expo | April 8, 2013 | 12:52 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Business Expo brings together the brightest local business minds. Attendees will learn about the latest marketing trends, business tools, emerging web technologies and best practices in business. Speakers will provide valuable, practical insight about efficiency, purpose and direction.

Taylor Reaume
Taylor Reaume

Local marketing strategist Taylor Reaume is wearing several hats this year as the expo’s website designer, social media director and speaker.

“Many business owners are resistant to change,” said Reaume, owner of Search Engine Pros, a Santa Barbara Internet marketing firm. “However, neglecting a business marketing strategy is the kiss of death, as invariably those businesses will be outranked by competitors, while those who adapt to the future will thrive.”

In 2013, marketing companies have started broadening the scope of their marketing services to include SEO and social media. With Google being such a large part of the marketing mix today, marketing agencies whose core focus is SEO marketing are emerging as particularly attractive to business owners.

“Business owners are finding that they must execute swiftly, all at once, on a series of complex writing tasks to be successful with search marketing,” Reaume said. “Bewildered business owners are arduously blogging with little traction because their web strategy lacks a ‘connected’ approach. The cost of hiring and teaching an in-house employee is simply not cost-effective for most businesses. The number of hours required to learn this stuff is staggering.

“A connected, well-rounded web strategy over a one-year period will earn those rankings from Google, naturally. It takes time and focus. Search engines are the new yellow pages and rankings are the holy grail of marketing today. We explore the subtle nuances of your brand, USP, how you’re different, and promote you carefully and consistently every month. The highly custom blogs, press releases, Facebook posts, social media links, local directory submissions, email newsletters, etc., are all pivotal for a successful strategy.

“Our Accelerator e-marketing plans offer a winning strategy that combines the best of the best, highly effective, lowest-cost Internet marketing tactics today. The 2013 marketing battlefield is even fiercer than last year. Let’s coordinate and launch our marketing arsenal to protect and increase your market share. Book a lunch date with me by connecting on my personal Facebook page.”

According to Taylor, building a business today is a matter of time and human resources, working smarter not harder. There are dozens of zero-cost ways to build a business through the internet, and it is simply a matter of knowing how to tie them all together into a unique strategy. Finding the time to learn, and then finding the time to execute consistently is proving difficult for most businesses. It is crucial to stay consistent with your marketing every month because success builds exponentially, and consistency is the secret sauce for brand building (and strong ROI).

As a premier sponsor of the event, Reaume will be speaking at the event and offering live website critiques. Reaume walks the talk and has built a successful Santa Barbara marketing company through educating and empowering locals at his weekly Santa Barbara Web Design and SEO Workshop (offered Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 629 State St.). Reaume covers topics such as Google Adwords strategy, Wordpress design, search engine optimization (SEO), SEO campaign management, branding consulting and social media marketing.

“Web marketing and social media are the lowest-cost tools for building a business today,” he said.

The Santa Barbara Business Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Click here for more information.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 