Marketing Strategist Taylor Reaume to Speak at Santa Barbara Business Expo

The Santa Barbara Business Expo brings together the brightest local business minds. Attendees will learn about the latest marketing trends, business tools, emerging web technologies and best practices in business. Speakers will provide valuable, practical insight about efficiency, purpose and direction.

Local marketing strategist Taylor Reaume is wearing several hats this year as the expo’s website designer, social media director and speaker.

“Many business owners are resistant to change,” said Reaume, owner of Search Engine Pros, a Santa Barbara Internet marketing firm. “However, neglecting a business marketing strategy is the kiss of death, as invariably those businesses will be outranked by competitors, while those who adapt to the future will thrive.”

In 2013, marketing companies have started broadening the scope of their marketing services to include SEO and social media. With Google being such a large part of the marketing mix today, marketing agencies whose core focus is SEO marketing are emerging as particularly attractive to business owners.

“Business owners are finding that they must execute swiftly, all at once, on a series of complex writing tasks to be successful with search marketing,” Reaume said. “Bewildered business owners are arduously blogging with little traction because their web strategy lacks a ‘connected’ approach. The cost of hiring and teaching an in-house employee is simply not cost-effective for most businesses. The number of hours required to learn this stuff is staggering.

“A connected, well-rounded web strategy over a one-year period will earn those rankings from Google, naturally. It takes time and focus. Search engines are the new yellow pages and rankings are the holy grail of marketing today. We explore the subtle nuances of your brand, USP, how you’re different, and promote you carefully and consistently every month. The highly custom blogs, press releases, Facebook posts, social media links, local directory submissions, email newsletters, etc., are all pivotal for a successful strategy.

“Our Accelerator e-marketing plans offer a winning strategy that combines the best of the best, highly effective, lowest-cost Internet marketing tactics today. The 2013 marketing battlefield is even fiercer than last year. Let’s coordinate and launch our marketing arsenal to protect and increase your market share. Book a lunch date with me by connecting on my personal Facebook page.”

According to Taylor, building a business today is a matter of time and human resources, working smarter not harder. There are dozens of zero-cost ways to build a business through the internet, and it is simply a matter of knowing how to tie them all together into a unique strategy. Finding the time to learn, and then finding the time to execute consistently is proving difficult for most businesses. It is crucial to stay consistent with your marketing every month because success builds exponentially, and consistency is the secret sauce for brand building (and strong ROI).

As a premier sponsor of the event, Reaume will be speaking at the event and offering live website critiques. Reaume walks the talk and has built a successful Santa Barbara marketing company through educating and empowering locals at his weekly Santa Barbara Web Design and SEO Workshop (offered Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 629 State St.). Reaume covers topics such as Google Adwords strategy, Wordpress design, search engine optimization (SEO), SEO campaign management, branding consulting and social media marketing.

“Web marketing and social media are the lowest-cost tools for building a business today,” he said.

The Santa Barbara Business Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.