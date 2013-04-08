Community Partners Present ‘Becoming a Mom/Comenzado Bien’ Training

The best way to prevent any complications of pregnancy is to obtain high-quality pre-natal care in the first trimester. The Santa Barbara Public Health Department Maternal, Child Adolescent Health program is partnering with the March of Dimes, the Santa Barbara County Education Office and the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute to promote high levels of care during pregnancy by providing training at the first “Becoming a Mom/Comenzando bien” Training for promotoras and medical assistants.

The training will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 16 in the Hart Auditorium at CenCal Health, 4050 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

The registration fee is $25, which includes breakfast and lunch. To register, contact Carmen Unzueta at 805.681.4933 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

In 2010, only 73 percent of women in Santa Barbara County received prenatal care in their first trimester of pregnancy, compared with the California rate of 84 percent. The women who did not receive prenatal care risk complications to themselves and their babies. About 8 percent of all pregnancies in the United States are complicated by diabetes, which is associated with poor neonatal and maternal outcomes.

“Becoming a Mom/Comenzando bien” training is designed to improve these statistics by providing important information about prenatal care to low-income women.

“Becoming a Mom/Comenzando bien” participants are informal community leaders and assistants in medical offices. They work and live in the neighborhoods where low-income,Spanish-speaking mothers-to-be live. Promotoras and medical assistants receive training in many areas related to health and share the important information with those in their neighborhood.

The “Becoming a Mom/Comenzando bien” training will focus on eating healthy, breastfeeding, gestational diabetes and other behaviors that promote the health of mother and infant. When mothers to be know and understand the steps they can take to prevent premature births and pregnancy complications, everyone benefits.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.