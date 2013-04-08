Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 8:48 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Community Partners Present ‘Becoming a Mom/Comenzado Bien’ Training

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | April 8, 2013 | 6:57 p.m.

The best way to prevent any complications of pregnancy is to obtain high-quality pre-natal care in the first trimester. The Santa Barbara Public Health Department Maternal, Child Adolescent Health program is partnering with the March of Dimes, the Santa Barbara County Education Office and the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute to promote high levels of care during pregnancy by providing training at the first “Becoming a Mom/Comenzando bien” Training for promotoras and medical assistants.

The training will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 16 in the Hart Auditorium at CenCal Health, 4050 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

The registration fee is $25, which includes breakfast and lunch. To register, contact Carmen Unzueta at 805.681.4933 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

In 2010, only 73 percent of women in Santa Barbara County received prenatal care in their first trimester of pregnancy, compared with the California rate of 84 percent. The women who did not receive prenatal care risk complications to themselves and their babies. About 8 percent of all pregnancies in the United States are complicated by diabetes, which is associated with poor neonatal and maternal outcomes.

“Becoming a Mom/Comenzando bien” training is designed to improve these statistics by providing important information about prenatal care to low-income women.

“Becoming a Mom/Comenzando bien” participants are informal community leaders and assistants in medical offices. They work and live in the neighborhoods where low-income,Spanish-speaking mothers-to-be live. Promotoras and medical assistants receive training in many areas related to health and share the important information with those in their neighborhood.

The “Becoming a Mom/Comenzando bien” training will focus on eating healthy, breastfeeding, gestational diabetes and other behaviors that promote the health of mother and infant. When mothers to be know and understand the steps they can take to prevent premature births and pregnancy complications, everyone benefits.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 