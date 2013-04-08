Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 8:58 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff Brown Reappointed to State Mental Health Commission

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | April 8, 2013 | 4:31 p.m.

California Gov. Jerry Brown has reappointed Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown to serve on the State of California’s Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission.

Sheriff Bill Brown
Sheriff Bill Brown

Brown was originally appointed to the position by former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in December 2010.

Brown, who is a firm believer in the importance of addressing mental health issues, said he is honored to have been selected to serve as a commissioner again.

“Many mentally ill people who commit crimes are housed in California jails, so it’s essential that law enforcement and corrections have a voice in the discussion as mental health policy is shaped and Prop. 63 funding is distributed to counties by the state,” Brown said. “In order to protect public safety we must encourage the mentally ill to seek treatment by reducing stigma and insuring that appropriate services are made available, both within jails and in the community.

“I am privileged to continue to serve alongside an extraordinarily dedicated group of fellow commissioners who represent mental health professionals, legislators, advocates, family members and consumers as I represent our state’s 58 sheriffs and Santa Barbara County.”

The Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission was created as a result of Proposition 63, the Mental Health Services Act, passed by California voters in 2004.

Among the roles of the group is to oversee the implementation of the MHS Act, to help develop strategies for overcoming stigmas related to mental health, and to advise the governor and the Legislature on mental health policy. The mission of the MHSOAC is to provide vision and leadership to help ensure positive outcomes for those living with serious mental illness, and for their families.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 