Three People Injured By Bull at Guadalupe Rodeo

A rodeo in Guadalupe turned violent Sunday when three people were injured by a bull during the evening program.

Guadalupe Fire Department crews were dispatched at 6:35 p.m. to the city’s fairgrounds at 12th Street and Highway 1, according to Capt. John Miller, who responded to the call Sunday.

Miller reported that a rodeo had been taking place at the fairgrounds during the time of the incident, and that initially a call to dispatch had reported that one female spectator had been injured by the bull.

By the time crews were on the scene, however, two other people were injured after trying to intervene.

The female patient was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by CalStar Helicopter, and another patient was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria by ambulance.

Another person refused treatment on the scene for his injuries, Miller said.

