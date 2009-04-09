Friday, June 15 , 2018, 10:08 am | Partly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 
Boys’ Tennis: Santa Barbara Proves Too Much for Chargers

Dons ride doubles sweep to 13-5 victory

By Liz Frech | April 9, 2009 | 10:23 p.m.

Dos Pueblos hosted its Channel League match against powerhouse Santa Barbara, ranked third in CIF Division I. Wind and fatigue did not really affect the match, which the Dons won 13-5. Everyone played hard and to the best of his ability Thursday.

The Dons (8-3 overall, 4-0 in league) proved too deep in doubles and swept every set. The Chargers (8-2, 3-1) came close in one set when Peter Shao an Eric Zmolek took four games. Dos Pueblos won its five sets in singles, where Sasha Gryaznov swept, and Richard Cheng and Christian Edstrom each contributed a set. Although he lost, Cheng had an exciting set with Billy Grokenberger. Official Harry Van Besoyen, fans and coaches mingled well (even extending birthday wishes to the two Chargers coaches) and both teams displayed outstanding sportsmanship.

Dos Pueblos hosts San Marcos on Monday.

Way to go Chargers!

Santa Barbara 13, Dos Pueblos 5

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Christian Edstrom 1-2
Sasha Gryaznov 3-0
Richard Cheng 1-2

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Peter Shao/Eric Zmolek 0-2
Eric Katz/John Kim 0-2
Austin Cano/Andy Silverstein 0-2
Gabe Li/Sean Simpson 0-1
John Kim/Robert Laskin 0-1
Jack Kessel/Jake Roberts 0-1

Santa Barbara Singles:
Jeremy Kirchhoff 0-2
Billy Grokenberger 2-1
Danny Diaz 2-0
Kelly Cote 0-1
Conner Kerns 0-1

Santa Barbara Doubles:
Evan Teufel/Chris Williams 2-0
Jim Vaughan/Christian Wheeler 2-0
Chris Grant/Adrian Huffard 3-0
Logan Liddell/Chris Williams 1-0
Andy Busch/Cooper Matheson 1-0

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

