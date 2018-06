California Learning Center Drums Up Some Fun with This Fundraiser

The luncheon and auction will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. April 26, at Tucker’s Grove County Park, picnic site one, 805 San Antonio Creek Road. Admission is $15 for adults, $8 for children.

The California Learning Center’s lunch and silent auction is intended to generate critical funding for the organization’s scholarship program. Auction items include gift certificates to restaurants and local stores, gym memberships, theater tickets, spa packages, hotel stays, airplane flights, wine baskets and toys. A bounce house will be on hand and there will be two live performances by BOOM Chaka , an exciting percussion ensemble that makes music on buckets, trash cans and other homemade instruments.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

