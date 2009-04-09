California Learning Center Drums Up Some Fun with This Fundraiser

The California Learning Center will hold its Fourth Annual Scholarship Fundraiser at Tucker’s Grove County Park on April 26.
The California Learning Center’s lunch and silent auction is intended to generate critical funding for the organization’s scholarship program. Auction items include gift certificates to restaurants and local stores, gym memberships, theater tickets, spa packages, hotel stays, airplane flights, wine baskets and toys. A bounce house will be on hand and there will be two live performances by BOOM Chaka, an exciting percussion ensemble that makes music on buckets, trash cans and other homemade instruments.
The luncheon and auction will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. April 26, at Tucker’s Grove County Park, picnic site one, 805 San Antonio Creek Road. Admission is $15 for adults, $8 for children.
— Kelly Hale is California Learning Center’s owner/director.