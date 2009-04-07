Girls’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos’ Craviotto Wins Girls 16s Division in Ojai Tournament

Dos Pueblos’ Nicole Craviotto won the Girls 16s division of the Novice Tennis Tournament (part of the VCJTA series) at the picturesque Ojai Valley Inn on Sunday under very hot and dry conditions. Poised and mentally tough through every match, Craviotto took on three opponents in a round-robin format. She endured long rallies and swirling winds.
Craviotto is part of the Dos Pueblos junior varsity tennis team and works with local pro Hugh Stratman. Way to go, Nicole!
— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.