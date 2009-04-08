National Association of Women Business Owners Stresses Strengths, Plan B

Local chapter's events will focus on how to continue to lead a healthy business when life throws a wrench at you

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) has two events scheduled this month: its monthly meeting April 22 and a special breakfast workshop April 16.

The workshop will take place from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. April 16 at the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St., and is entitled “How Your Strengths Impact Your Business Success.”

Understanding and leveraging your natural talent is critical to entrepreneurial success. Katherine Stackpoole, the event’s speaker, is a coach, trainer and consultant who has helped many businesses revitalize. The workshop is interactive and will demonstrate how personality strengths affect communication tendencies, personal effectiveness, energy levels and relationships.

Stackpoole Strategies boosts organizations by engaging people in a meaningful conversation about the value of quality relationships, personal responsibility and strategic thinking. Stackpoole has a master's degree in organizational management, 15 years of consulting experience and certifications from several management institutes. She provides coaching, training, consulting, meeting/retreat facilitation, and speaking on all aspects of team and leadership development.

The second NAWBO-SB event is the local chapter’s monthly meeting, April 22. The meeting will also take place at the Canary Hotel, and will start at 7:30 and last until 9:30 a.m.

The topic of the meeting is “Do You Have a Plan B?” and will include discussion on succession and estate planning for women and their businesses. The speaker will be attorney Lana J. Clark.

Illness, death, natural disasters ... there are all kinds of things that can happen to make it impossible for people to continue to run a business. Every business owner needs to have a Plan B, a set of steps in place that can kick in when that bad thing happens.

Clark, of Buynak Law Firm, has more than 25 years of experience helping clients in both succession and estate planning. She is based at the firm’s Santa Barbara office but also works in its Solvang office. She is a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley and is active in numerous business, community and legal organizations in both Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley community. Clark is president of the Solvang Chamber of Commerce and on the Santa Ynez Valley Economic Forecast board of directors.

— Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .