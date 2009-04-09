Friday, June 15 , 2018, 10:15 am | Partly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust: Connie Young Named Montecito Branch Manager

Veteran banker moves over from private wealth management group

By Brian Kerstiens | April 9, 2009 | 3:11 p.m.

Vice President & Branch Manager

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust on Thursday announced the appointment of Connie Young as vice president and branch manager of the Montecito Village Commercial & Wealth Management office.

Young joined the bank in 1999 as vice president and branch manager of the Ventura office and in 2007 she joined the bank’s Private Wealth Management group. She has 33 years experience in retail branch management, commercial lending and private banking.

Young is a 2006 graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington. She is an active member of the community and regularly volunteers at the Ventura Music Festival, New West Symphony and the Ventura County Medical Resource Foundation. She also serves on the advisory board for Ventura City Corps, a division of City Corps for the Central Coast, and is a founding member of the Ventura Commerce & Education Foundation.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is a division of Pacific Capital Bank N.A. Click here for more information.

— Brian Kerstiens is a community relations specialist at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

 

