Twice-Deported Convicted Felon Captured in Goleta

Tip to sheriff's gang unit leads to arrest and deportation proceedings

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 10, 2009 | 12:05 a.m.

Martin Perez
A twice-deported convicted felon was headed back to Mexico on Thursday after Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies, acting on a tip, arrested him Wednesday at a home near Dos Pueblos High.

Deputies with the sheriff’s Gang Unit, following up on a tip that an armed and dangerous gang member had returned to Goleta, determined that Martin Perez, 35, was possibly at a house in the 7000 block of Del Norte Drive.

Carla Barrera
According to Drew Sugars, a department spokesman, members of the Gang Unit searched the house early Wednesday and questioned several family members, who denied he was there. Deputies found Perez under a futon in a bedroom and took him into custody without incident.

Perez’s girlfriend, Carla Barrera, 34, reportedly became physically combative with deputies as Perez was being taken away. When she was told she would be arrested for obstruction, Sugars said, she ran to the kitchen and got a knife, threatening to stab herself in the stomach. Deputies managed to talk her into dropping the knife and took her into custody.

Barrera was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for exhibiting a deadly weapon, with the intent to resist or prevent the arrest or detention of another by a peace officer, and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

Perez, who has previously been convicted for possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property, was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, who assumed custody.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

