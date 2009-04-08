Friday, June 15 , 2018, 10:22 am | Partly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Performers Just Want to ‘Dance, Dammit!’

Dance concert under the direction of new faculty member Mira Kingsley will run through Saturday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | April 8, 2009 | 11:39 p.m.

The UCSB Department of Theater and Dance will offer a dance concert, somewhat forcefully titled “Dance, Dammit!” at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in Hatlen Theatre on campus.

At the command to “Dance, Dammit!”, these UCSB students really jump to it.

The concert will be under the direction of new UCSB faculty member Mira Kingsley, and will feature choreography by UCSB students Katie Johnson (“A Plexus of Prose”), Maggie Jones (“Forfeit Forgetfulness”), Katrina Lee (“Surge”) and Michele Wong (“Simplex Munditis”). The show also boasts a “reconstruction,” for performance by the UCSB Dance Company, noted choreographer Lar Lubovitch‘s “Marimba.”

It is perhaps symbolic of Mira Kingsley’s diversified talents that when she took part in the Folger Shakespeare Library’s production, in 2000, of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, she played not only Caesar’s wife, Calpurnia, but also Cinna, one of the conspirators, and Titinius, one of Brutus’s friends, for good measure.

Kingsley’s choreography and direction has wowed Los Angeles (Daughter of a Cuban Revolutionary, Circle Course, Remember Repeat, Good Night, Yes is a long time,” and she has dazzled New York in a wide range of venues from The Bam Next Wave Festival to the Apollo Theater, from the Guggenheim Museum to Carnegie Hall and The Metropolitan Opera.

Lubovitch founded his celebrated dance company 40 years ago and has created more than 100 dances for it. Based in New York City, the company has performed throughout the world. In addition to to ballet and other forms of modern dance, he has has also made a notable contribution to choreography in the field of ice dancing, having created many dances for Olympic skaters John Curry, Peggy Fleming, Dorothy Hamill, Brian Orser, Jo-Jo Starbuck and Paul Wylie, as well as two one-hour ice dances for television: The Sleeping Beauty (PBS) and The Planets (A&E). He has also worked in film — memorably for the late Robert Altman.

Tickets to “Dance Dammit!” range from $13 to $17 and are available at the Hatlen Box office the night of the performance. Click here for more information.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

