Police Arrest 15-Year-Old for Alleged Death Threat Texts

Messages are at the center of a case between former friends and Santa Barbara High students

A 15-year-old Santa Barbara High student was arrested by Santa Barbara police Wednesday for allegedly texting death threats to a former friend and fellow student.

Investigating a call Tuesday from another 15-year-old who said he was receiving threats on his cellphone from his former friend, officers reviewed the text messages with the alleged threats, police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, a department spokesman, said in a statement. The messages said the victim would be killed regardless of whether he attended school the next day, and the suspect added that all others who had caused him pain would die, as well, Duarte said.

Detectives arrested the suspect at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday at his home in Carpinteria and took him to the police station for further investigation. According to police, the suspect made threats to other people he knew, as well. The case is being forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and police are recommending that a petition be filed against the juvenile for terrorist threats.

