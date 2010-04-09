2010 Goleta Magazine Now Available
Nearly 60 pages cover the best of working, living and playing in the city
By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | April 9, 2010 | 8:06 p.m.
The 2010 Goleta Magazine is now available.
The magazine includes 56 pages on the best of Goleta.
Articles on ATK Space, Girsh Park, Rancho La Patera, residential and commercial real estate, the Goleta Teen of the Year and much more make up this guide to working, living and playing in Goleta.
Copies are available now at city of Goleta offices, the Goleta Valley Community Center, the Goleta Library, and many local banks and hotels.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.