Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:40 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Dolphins Move Inshore for Our Viewing Pleasure

Brighten your day with a cruise out to sea to watch the friendly critters at play

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | April 9, 2010 | 10:45 p.m.

Thousands of local dolphins have moved inshore, providing us with a viewing opportunity that will leave even the most jaded sourpuss grinning from ear to ear. Try it!

Capt. David Bacon
Capt. David Bacon (Ramona Lisa McFadyen photo)

Grab the most dour person you know and take him or her to see the dolphins play, perform feats and feed. I’m pretty sure the person will light up with enthusiasm and have a great time. So will you.

I love our common dolphin. It seems like they love me right back. They play with the boat, cruise along with us, jump for us and race one another like showoffs. We put a couple of people on the bow of my charter boat, WaveWalker, who lay or kneel down just a few feet above the playful critters. Dolphins often respond by cruising up close and gazing back at us — seemingly with the same level of curiosity and friendly spirit.

Sometimes it’s a small pod of just a half-dozen critters, and sometimes acres of the sea erupt with jumping dolphins. The rule of thumb for estimating the size of a group of dolphins is for each one you see jump, 10 more are beneath the surface at that moment. When we look out across the water and see hundreds of dolphins jumping, it’s startling and gratifying to think about how many there are. Our local population of common dolphins seems to be faring very well, especially considering how many babies and youngsters we see. The babies are absolutely the cutest things!

Why have so many moved inshore, when they typically cruise well out in the Santa Barbara Channel? My guess is because we have great quantities of bait fish in shallow water, inside the 20 fathom (120 feet) curve. That is the primary food source for our common dolphins.

Also, we’ve had plenty of days when sea conditions out mid-Channel have been very rough. Dolphins handle rough seas well and find ways to cavort and enjoy themselves; however, when they can find plenty of groceries in calmer waters, it makes their lives easier.

Find a way to get on a boat to see our dolphin friends. Options include friends, neighbors or relatives with a boat, an open-party boat such as the Condor Express, the Double Dolphin or Sunset Kidd, or private charter services such as mine, WaveWalker Charters.

One way or another, this opportunity is wild fun and may be short-lived.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 