Captain’s Log: Dolphins Move Inshore for Our Viewing Pleasure

Thousands of local dolphins have moved inshore, providing us with a viewing opportunity that will leave even the most jaded sourpuss grinning from ear to ear. Try it!

Grab the most dour person you know and take him or her to see the dolphins play, perform feats and feed. I’m pretty sure the person will light up with enthusiasm and have a great time. So will you.

I love our common dolphin. It seems like they love me right back. They play with the boat, cruise along with us, jump for us and race one another like showoffs. We put a couple of people on the bow of my charter boat, WaveWalker, who lay or kneel down just a few feet above the playful critters. Dolphins often respond by cruising up close and gazing back at us — seemingly with the same level of curiosity and friendly spirit.

Sometimes it’s a small pod of just a half-dozen critters, and sometimes acres of the sea erupt with jumping dolphins. The rule of thumb for estimating the size of a group of dolphins is for each one you see jump, 10 more are beneath the surface at that moment. When we look out across the water and see hundreds of dolphins jumping, it’s startling and gratifying to think about how many there are. Our local population of common dolphins seems to be faring very well, especially considering how many babies and youngsters we see. The babies are absolutely the cutest things!

Why have so many moved inshore, when they typically cruise well out in the Santa Barbara Channel? My guess is because we have great quantities of bait fish in shallow water, inside the 20 fathom (120 feet) curve. That is the primary food source for our common dolphins.

Also, we’ve had plenty of days when sea conditions out mid-Channel have been very rough. Dolphins handle rough seas well and find ways to cavort and enjoy themselves; however, when they can find plenty of groceries in calmer waters, it makes their lives easier.

Find a way to get on a boat to see our dolphin friends. Options include friends, neighbors or relatives with a boat, an open-party boat such as the Condor Express, the Double Dolphin or Sunset Kidd, or private charter services such as mine, WaveWalker Charters.

One way or another, this opportunity is wild fun and may be short-lived.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.