Girls Inc. Committee to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Scholarship Luncheon

Twenty-five recipients will be honored April 29 at Montecito's Lotusland

By Amy Mayfield | April 9, 2010 | 1:42 p.m.

Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara will celebrate 25 years of the One Hundred Committee Scholarship Luncheon on April 29, and will honor 25 scholarship recipients.

This year’s luncheon, co-chaired by Anne Luther and Caroline Thompson, will be held at Lotusland, a 37-acre estate and botanic garden in Montecito.

The One Hundred Committee was formed in 1985 by Perri Harcourt, Joanne Holderman and Jeri Resvick, along with other Girls Inc. supporters. Their original goal was to have 100 women contribute $100 each to attend a luncheon at Harcourt’s home and to hear a distinguished speaker. Monies raised would provide scholarship support for girls to attend programs at Girls Inc.

Committee members cooked the food and the girls served the dessert. This year, in honor of the silver anniversary, the women will be recognized for their dedication to the scholarship programs of Girls Inc.

“It is an honor to be involved in an organization dedicated to the growth and development of young women,” Luther said. “But it truly is rewarding to see these 25 scholarship recipients and know the impact Girls Inc. has made on their lives.”

After the luncheon, guests will be invited to stroll through the gardens of Lotusland on a self-guided tour.

Tickets are $175 for general admission, $1,500 for godparent tickets and $5,000 for patron tables. New this year, the Godparent Reception will be held in the evening of April 28 in the Pavillion at Lotusland.  The Pavillion, Madame Ganna Walska’s home, will be fully appointed by Cabana Home.

Raffle tickets to help support the fundraiser are available for $25 a ticket or four for $75. Items includes a balloon ride in Santa Ynez with celebrity pilot Julian Nott followed by a champagne breakfast, a masterpiece from Silverhorn Jewelers, an Ojai Valley Inn & Spa getaway, Northern Trust Open 2011 golf package, Hotel Cheval and Cass Winery weekend in Paso Robles, exclusive Mayacama weekend for four and a shopping extravaganza from South Coast Plaza

Girls Inc. is a local nonprofit organization that serves 1,200 girls each year through year-round after-school and summer programs at its Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley program centers, as well as through many outreach and collaborative programs at various sites throughout the community. Its mission is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold. 

For more information about the event, call Zohe Felici of Girls Inc. at 805.963.4757 x16.

— Amy Mayfield represents Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara.

