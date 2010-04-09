MTD Taking to Streets to Gather Public Input

Staff will be posted at bus stops to get feedback about proposed route and schedule changes

In an effort to garner public input directly from those getting on or off buses, Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District representatives will be posted at various bus stops to hear feedback about proposed route and schedule changes.

Staff will be at the following locations:

» Downtown Transit Center: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14

» SBCC: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14

» UCSB North Hall: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20

» State & La Cumbre (both sides of State Street): 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 21

» Hollister & Nectarine: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, April 22, and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 27

“We’ve chosen a variety of high-traffic locations, during the busiest travel times, to talk with as many MTD riders as possible,” said David Damiano, manager of transit development and community relations. “As we prepare for these new changes to take effect on Aug. 23, we’d like to hear from anyone who may be affected by these proposed changes.”

Click here for a list of the proposed route and schedules changes, as well as the dates and locations to meet MTD staff. To deliver feedback directly, contact MTD at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , 805.963.3364 or 550 Olive St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.