New Case Manager Joins Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara has welcomed Kristen Hoffman as a new case manager.
Hoffman received a master’s degree in social work from USC and a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in childhood development from California State University, Long Beach.
Before joining the team at Hospice of Santa Barbara, she worked as a social worker at VITAS Innovative Hospice Care, as children’s program director at Domestic Violence Shelter, and she has experience working with both high-risk adolescents and senior citizens.
In her free time, Hoffman enjoys speed skating, kayaking, international cooking, jewelry design, organic vegetable gardening, skiing, camping, traveling, art and photography.
— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.