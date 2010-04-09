Test the Waters with Sea Shells Association Classes

Come test the waters with upcoming Santa Barbara Sea Shells Association instructionals, starting Sunday for the next three weekends, and see if it is a fit for your family.

The free sailing classes, for ages 8 to 15, will be from noon to 4 p.m. this Sunday, and April 18 and 25.

Click here for more information.

The Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association is a group of about 50 families in Santa Barbara who are continuing a 50-year tradition of teaching young people to race sailboats in the best way possible: by putting them on the water, by themselves, in their very own boat.

The association sails Sundays at 1 p.m. from mid-April to the end of October, with two-day regattas, and no sailing in August. The cost per season is $100 per family.

» Do I have to commit to sailing every Sunday? No. Don’t let the time commitment scare you off. While skippers do need to participate in every race of a particular regatta to be in the running for that regatta’s trophy, there is no reason you can’t come down when you want, sail as much as you want, and go home when you want.

» Do the parents of the sailors need to know how to sail? No. It helps, of course, but there are many parents in the association who do not sail. While we have regular “hut meetings” in which we teach young skippers the fundamentals of sailing and the racing rules, most of the learning takes place out on the water while the skipper is a novice. Those parents who do not sail will want to make arrangements with an experienced adult or older skipper who can go out with the novice during these crucial early races and provide on-the-water instruction.

— Jamie Steidl is a membership coordinator for the Santa Barbara Sea Shells Association.