Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 12:21 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

New Board Begins Serving Casa Serena Women’s Recovery Homes

By Marcia Reed for Casa Serena | April 10, 2011 | 2:25 a.m.

Eleven board members have begun a new year of service for the nonprofit Casa Serena: Valerie Cavanaugh, Jillian Davis, Dick Ellison, Marilyn Gillard, Mart Keefe,  Charles McBride, Michael Olsen, Marcia Reed, Robbin Rimmer-Behrens, Nan Schooley and Bob Steele.

The mission of Casa Serena Inc. is to provide effective treatment services and a safe, sober living environment to women suffering from the disease of alcoholism or who are addicted to alcohol and other drugs, and to introduce them to the philosophy of Alcoholics Anonymous and the 12-step process. Residents engage in group and individual counseling sessions and are taught the tools of the recovery process so they can live their lives free of alcohol and drugs. Casa Serena instills a sense of hope, self-esteem and community in women attempting to change their lives.

Casa Serena operates three homes for women in various stages of their recovery:

» Main House — Phase 1, a structured 90-day program

» Grad House — Phase 2, long-term care up to nine months

» Oliver House — women with children

Click here for more information about Casa Serena, call 805.966.1260 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here to make a donation to Casa Serena.

— Marcia Reed is a board member of Casa Serena.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 