New Rental Community for Seniors Opens in Orcutt

Affordable housing for seniors seems to be at a premium these days, particularly in Santa Barbara County. A new rental community in Orcutt, The Cottages at Hummel Village, just may help to bridge the gap.

Designed exclusively for active seniors who are looking for a community dedicated to their age group and independent lifestyle, The Cottages at Hummel Village is situated in a serene country setting just south of Santa Maria yet close to all bus lines and conveniences. The gated community has five large home-style buildings, each housing four private two-bedroom cottage homes and a community room in which residents can enjoy the company of neighbors.

Each exceptionally tasteful cottage features granite kitchens and bathrooms; all appliances, including full-size washers/dryers; walk-in closets and showers; attached garage parking with storage; private patios; free, high-speed Internet wireless; and abundant sunlight.

Each of the five community rooms is equipped with a full-size kitchen for shared cooking or private entertaining, a large living room lounge with flat-screen television, and game tables for a hand of cards or a round of backgammon. The floor plan functions perfectly so each the resident has the option to socialize with neighbors or to enjoy the privacy of his or her own home.

Small pets are welcome as there is plenty of room to roam and open space to stroll or exercise.

For seniors looking to downsize, The Cottages at Hummel Village is the ideal community as many of the offered features are very similar to what one would find in a single-family home — yet with none of the maintenance stresses.

Click here for more information on The Cottages at Hummel Village, 619-626 Hummel Village Court in Orcutt, or call 805.266.7933 to inquire about a current move-in offer and to schedule a viewing.

— Stephanie Greene is the lead property manager of Fuller Apartment Homes.