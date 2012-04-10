Abel Maldonado: Capps Fundraiser to Feature ‘Foreclosures’ Frank

He was chairman of Financial Services Committee during housing market collapse

Like a typical Washington insider, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, is tone deaf to the pain felt by Central Coast residents who have lost their life savings in the housing market collapse.

The Capps campaign recently announced that Barney “Foreclosures” Frank will be featured at her April 15 fundraiser.

Capps and others in Congress voted to spend $700 billion in tax dollars bailing out banks and other financial institutions after Frank’s disastrous policies helped cause the housing market collapse.

As chair of the Financial Services Committee, Frank dreamed of tapping into the riches of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to help pay for more and more housing.

But Frank ignored warnings about a housing bubble and refused to tighten up Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, saying he “wanted to roll the dice in this situation toward subsidized housing.”

Frank’s gamble produced an economic catastrophe that ranks second to the Great Depression.

Now, Capps rubs salt in our wounds by using Frank to help raise money for her campaign. Capps is asking $5,000 to co-chair a fundraising event featuring Frank at the University Club on April 15.