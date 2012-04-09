After Holiday Weekend, Rain Expected to Return to the Central Coast

Two storms are headed toward the region this week, although rainfall amounts are likely to be light

Put away the Easter sun bonnets and break out the umbrellas.

After a holiday weekend that saw plenty of sunshine and balmy temperatures, two storms are expected to bring rain to Santa Barbara and the Central Coast this week, with the first arriving Tuesday night, and the second expected to hit Thursday night or Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are calling for a 90-percent chance of rain Tuesday afternoon, 90 percent Tuesday night, and 60 percent on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts are expected to be relatively light — between a third of an inch and three-quarters of an inch in most locations.

Another storm tracking toward the Central Coast is expected to hit Thursday night and Friday, although forecasters say it’s too early to predict how much precipitation will fall locally.

Today should be mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Temperatures will dip as the week progresses, with highs in the low-60s and overnight lows in the upper-40s.

Sunny skies are expected to return to the region by Sunday.

