Local Companies Hitting the Trails for Restoration Effort

First of eight upcoming Backyard Collective Events will be held Thursday at San Marcos Foothill Preserve

Six local companies will hit the trails this week for the Third Annual Conservation Alliance Backyard Collective Event in Santa Barbara.

Conservation Alliance member companies Deckers Outdoor Corp., Horny Toad, Patagonia, REI and Vapur, along with Channel Islands Outfitters will partner with Channel Islands Restoration to remove invasive weeds and plant more than 600 native species along Atascadero and Cieneguitas creeks on the San Marcos Foothills Preserve, an area heavily affected by the 2009 Jesusita Fire.

The event will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 12 at the San Marcos Foothill Preserve. The group will meet at the Santa Barbara Community Church parking lot, 1002 Cieneguitas Road in Santa Barbara.

The event will mark the first of eight Backyard Collective Events in 2012, one-day stewardship projects engaging Conservation Alliance member company employees in hands-on conservation efforts. The goal of the project is to repair and enhance a wetland seep and the vegetation along Cieneguitas and Atascadero creeks, which have been damaged by long-term grazing and the 2009 Jesusita Fire.

Volunteers and the media will have the opportunity to hear a welcome address from speakers at 9 a.m. at Horny Toad, Patagonia, Channel Islands Outfitters, REI and Deckers.

The Conservation Alliance is a group of outdoor businesses whose collective contributions support grassroots environmental organizations and their efforts to permanently protect North America’s last wild places for their habitat and recreational values.

— Julie Snider-Popp is a publicist representing the Conservation Alliance.