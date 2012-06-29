Glen Phillips to Perform with DeGraw and Caillat at Santa Barbara Bowl

Multiplatinum, two-time Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Colbie Caillat and platinum recording artist Gavin DeGraw will embark on a co-headlining 2012 North American summer tour, with special guest Glen Phillips. The tour will make a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday, Aug. 17. Tickets are on sale now.

DeGraw will perform songs from his third studio album, Sweeter, including his platinum-selling hit single “Not Over You” and his just-released new single “Sweeter,” both co-written with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder.

Caillat’s set will include new songs plus material from all three of her albums, Coco; Breakthrough and, her most recent, All of You, which features the hit tracks “I Do,” “Brighter Than the Sun” and “Favorite Song,” a duet with Common.

Caillat’s first single, “Bubbly” (from her debut album, Coco), caught a generation’s imagination and has become one of the best-selling digital tracks of all time. Billboard named Caillat its Breakthrough Artist of the Year. Her follow-up, Breakthrough, broke at No. 1. Later that year, Caillat was honored with four Grammy nominations and won two for her collaborations with Jason Mraz and Taylor Swift.

Phillips’ Mr. Lemons was recorded in Nashville and mixed at Ed in Santa Barbara.

“Mr. Lemons was produced by Neilson Hubbard and engineered and mixed by Andy Hunt,” Phillips said. “Instead of starting with rhythm tracks and adding vocals at the end of the record, songs were either recorded with live lead vocals and a full band or built up from a solo vocal and guitar performance. Overdubs were done with musicians playing together in small ensembles to allow more spontaneity and musical interaction.

“I live in Santa Barbara, the city of my birth, with my wife and three children, two chickens and a golden retriever. I released Mr. Lemons independently, as part of a decision to shift from the insanity of the record business to the manageability of a family business.”

Don’t miss your chance to see Caillat, DeGraw and Phillips at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Aug. 17. Tickets range from $38 to $50, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.