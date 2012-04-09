DP Teacher Kevin McKee to Be Honored for Supporting Women in Technology

He will receive an Aspirations Award from the National Center for Women & Information Technology

The National Center for Women & Information Technology will recognize Dos Pueblos High School teacher Kevin McKee on Friday for his support and encouragement of young women’s interest in computing and information technology.

He will be the recipient of the NCWIT Award for Aspirations in Computing — Educator Award.

According to NCWIT’s website: “Educators such as teachers, technology specialists, counselors and more play a pivotal role in addressing the shortage of young women in computing. Sixty-seven percent of applicants report learning about the Aspirations Award from a teacher or other school official. … In addition to identifying a pool of talented young women, the Aspirations Award also identifies outstanding educators who play a pivotal role in helping to encourage the young women to continue exploring their interest in computing and technology. The NCWIT Aspirations in Computing Educator Award recognizes educators for their efforts to promote gender equity in computing.

“The awardees are selected from the educators who are engaged in endorsing Aspirations Award applications. Each awardee is eligible to receive up to $1,000 in reimbursement for participation in a computing-related professional development opportunity. The Aspirations Educator Award began with gift from Google, and in its first year the Educator Award was able to recognize 20 exceptional high-school teachers from around the country.”

McKee will be recognized at the Central California — comprised of Fresno, Inyo, Kern, King, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Ventura counties — affiliate event on Friday at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

McKee teaches three Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy classes (Engineering I Introduction, Engineering Technology and Advanced Placement Computer Science) as well as two periods of 10th-grade AVID.

“I am grateful for and very humbled by this award,” McKee said. “Coming into teaching from the business world, I am aware of the level of male dominance in the technology industry and am excited to do my small part to encourage young women to pursue tech careers. I am very proud of my female students; they are regularly among the top performers in my classes and frequently go on to major in technology related disciplines at the university level. They are truly the reason I received this award.”

— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.