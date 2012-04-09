Music Academy of the West Gearing Up for May Madness Sale

Proceeds from the May 5 event will benefit the academy's scholarship program

It’s time to put on your shopping shoes and join the Madness — May Madness that is, at the Music Academy of the West.

This year’s May Madness sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 5 at the Music Academy, 1070 Fairway Road in Santa Barbara.

Items for sale will include furniture, small appliances, kitchenware, fine linens, antiques, silver, crystal, china, rugs, art, books, board games, music and movies, electronics, luggage, jewelry, garden accessories, men’s and women’s clothing, and sports equipment. Merchandise will be arrayed by type throughout the academy’s grounds.

Now in its 36th year, May Madness is organized by the Women’s Auxiliary of the Music Academy of the West, a volunteer organization that supports the academy year-round. Proceeds from the massive treasure and estate sale benefit the academy’s full-scholarship program.

May Madness sponsors this year include Village Properties, the Santa Barbara Independent, the Santa Barbara Inn, Karen and Harry Kolb, Occhiali, Wendy Foster and Pierre Lafond, Hazelwood Transfer and Storage, Michael G. Schmidtchen & Co., Strategic Incentives and Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners.

Parking space will be available on the academy campus. Additional parking space and shuttle service will be available at Las Aves complex, on the corner of Los Patos Way and Cabrillo Boulevard.

For more information, click here or call 805.969.4726.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.