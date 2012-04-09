Registration Under Way for First-Ever Walk for Mental Wellness

The Mental Wellness Center, formerly the Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County, is seeking walkers/runners to form teams or participate individually in its first Walk for Mental Wellness on Sunday, May 6.

The 5K walk/run will take place at 8 a.m. May 6 at Lower Manning Park in Montecito. Registration is $35 a person. The walk/run will support The Recovery Learning Center at the Mental Wellness Center, which is Santa Barbara’s only rehabilitation and social center for people recovering from mental illness. A continental breakfast will precede the walk/run.

“We are so motivated to raise as much money to support the critical work of the Mental Wellness Center in the community,” said Shandra Campbell, co-chair of the Walk for Mental Wellness and Realtor for Village Properties. “The Mental Wellness Center is a lifeline of support for those who face the challenges of mental illness and their families. Everyone in Santa Barbara should get behind this effort.”

The Friends of the Mental Wellness Center, a volunteer auxiliary composed of community members concerned about the recent dramatic reduction in public funding of some MWC services, are the organizers of the walk/run. The event is co-chaired by Tracy Beard and Shandra Campbell.

Prizes, including a party for 12 at Cos Bar, Vuarnet sunglasses from Occhiali Eyewear, free rounds of golf and cart rentals from Sandpiper Golf Club and Rancho San Marcos Golf Course, as well as gift certificates from Recipes Bakery, McDonald’s and much more, will be awarded to individual winners and teams.

The Friends of MWC’s goal is to raise $100,000 from the walk/run, which would restore and expand services provided by the Recovery Learning Center. Sponsorships would help defray the costs of the walk/run itself, allowing all ticket sales and funds raised from the walk/run go directly to the Recovery Learning Center.

Individuals and teams can register for the walk/run by clicking here or by calling 805.884.8440.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Mental Wellness Center.